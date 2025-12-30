Milestone service records celebrated

Lardner Park board member Ange Bayley (left) and board chair Joe Brady (right) congratulate Stuart Burns and Brian Hopkins on their distinguished service awards for service spanning 48 and 47 years respectively.

Two significant milestones have been celebrated at Lardner Park with Stuart Burns and Brian Hopkins recognised for their service to the committee for almost five decades.

The distinguished service awards were presented to Stuart for 48 years' service and Brian for 47 years' service.

Brian's service to the Gippsland Field Days Committee began in 1978 and was appointed to the board of directors in 1980, contributing to the board for 41 years. His service included two terms as chairman from 1982-85 and 2004-05.

While retiring from the board in 2021, Brian has remained on the committee and is currently a member of the taskforce working on a new book looking at the 60 year history of Lardner Park, as he did when The Gippsland Field Days "The first 30 years" was produced and printed by the Warragul Gazette in 1995.

Stuart joined the Gippsland Field Days Committee in 1977 and went on to be on the board of directors from 1990 to 1991.

Both Brian and Stuart have been actively involved in a number of task groups over the years including Trucks in Action, Civil Works Expo, Farm World, infrastructure, venue hire and finance, membership and the steer trial. they also have contributed countless hours to many working bees and event assistance at Trucks In Action, Civil Works Expo and Farm World.

Lardner Park chief executive officer Craig Debnam said Stuart's earliest memory of involvement dated back to volunteering on the board/committee alongside the visionary leaders who purchased and established the property as a local not-for-profit focused on agricultural innovation and exhibition.

"We are sure they would be rightly proud of the professional event venue it has become today, some 58 years later," he said.

Mr Debnam said over the years, the venue had grown significantly, and Brian and Stuart played an integral role in developing the diverse range of events now hosted at Lardner Park including the flagship Farm World event, as well as numerous community gatherings such as debutante balls, valedictory dinners, charity fundraisers, and public events designed to boost the local economy and draw visitors from across the state and country for world-class entertainment.

"Brian and Stuart's commitment to the venue and the broader community has never wavered; they continue to generously volunteer their time to this outstanding local asset.

"As a small team of dedicated locals, we at Lardner Park are deeply grateful for their contributions - their time, experience, and expert leadership have been instrumental in driving positive visitor and business outcomes for our region.

"Every dollar generated through events is reinvested into maintaining and enhancing the facilities, enabling us to attract new and diverse events that support local employment and community fundraising in the communities we all call home," Mr Debnam said.