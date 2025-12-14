Summer garden tips

Fresh harvest homegrown bio (pesticide and GMO free) vegetable tomatoes Urban gardening

As the warmer weather approaches and the motivation to get out into the garden returns, it also brings with it a different set of challenges.

Summer gardens react vastly different to winter and preparing your garden earlier to survive the often-sweltering Australian summer is key.

Between spending time keeping them in top shape and also finding time to enjoy them, here are a few tips to help guide your garden through summer.

Lawns

With the quick growing spring upon us now, mowing has become a weekly or sometimes twice weekly activity. When summer comes though and in some cases, you want to have your lawn as long as possible.

This allows it to continue to thrive in the warmer weather and keeps it fluffy and soft even when there is minimal rainfall.

Of course, keeping your lawn moist and watered as well will allow it to reach its full potential. It's often better to water in the morning before the heat of the day evaporates the water before its able to sink into the roots.

What to plant

Summer also brings with it the opportunity to diversify your garden. Planting tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, and many different berries is usually the go to for gardeners in the warmer months.

Sweet potatoes, peppers and sweet corn are other options for gardeners looking to take advantage of the climate too.

Many varieties of flowers are also at full bloom throughout the summer months as well, so consulting your garden specialist on what to plant may be the best way to decide the look of your garden.

Potted plants

These have become extremely popular in gardens in recent times, but when summer approaches those pots can become extremely warm both indoors and outdoors.

It's important to lightly mulch the plants, not allowed the heat to soak up any moisture that may linger behind and where possible, position out of the sun during the warmest parts of the day.

While putting a base with water in it may seem like a way to get around the issue, it can often lead to mosquito breeding and root rot.

Instead, get some sand and keep that moist, this will prevent the pests as well as keep the root system cooler.

Pests

Yes, they are still around in summer. Mosquitos, ants and flies can pose a threat to your fruits and vegetables.

Making sure your plants are adequately housed and protected from these is a must.

In some cases, possums can pose a risk to your gardens as well, so keeping an eye out for them during the warmer months may also be something to remember if you see some of your fruits or vegetables going missing.

Mulch

Really an all year-round suggestion, but during summer mulch can enhance the moisture in the soil and prevent the roots of your plants from drying up. Usually mulching around 65-70mm thick will go a long way in keeping your garden beds moist.