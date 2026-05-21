Draw headlines round six

Another draw headlined round six results in A grade this week, with Buln Buln and Nyora fighting out an exciting, fast paced match.

The first quarter was played at high intensity, with both sides evenly matched and Buln heading into the first break with a three goal lead.

The second term saw Nyora capitalise on a couple of turnovers, opening up the lead and going into the half time break six goals up.

But the match was far from over, with Buln Buln responding strongly and lifting their intensity in the third quarter.

The home team worked their way back into the game, reducing the margin to just one goal heading into the final quarter.

The last quarter was a nail biter with neither side able to gain complete control. Nyora managed to stretch the lead to three goals late in the quarter but Buln Buln fought back in the closing minutes to level the scores with the match finishing in an exciting 53-all draw.

Neerim South continue to dominate the A grade competition with an easy 57 goal win over Nilma Darnum.

The win was an all-round team effort for the Cats with pressure and teamwork consistent across all four quarters.

Neerim South continue to hold top position on the ladder with a two game lead over second placed Longwarry, who also came home with the points in round six.

Yarragon hosted Longwarry under lights on Thursday night with the midweek fixture allowing both clubs to come together and enjoy ladies day on Saturday.

It was an intense contest featuring plenty of strong personalities across the court, with Longwarry getting away early to establish a 20-goal lead by half time.

Credit to Yarragon who matched the second half and prevented the margin from blowing out further.

Special mention to Evelyn Armstrong who marked her 150th game for Yarragon.

Trafalgar had a well fought game against Catani. While they were unable to get the win, the defensive end proved again that the A grade team are a force.

Mackenzie Minichiello and Emily Schlotes were relentless making the Catani goalers work for every goal. Kaitlin Thompson was a shield in the mid court stopping their flow of Catani.

For Catani, shooter Abbey Gregorovich was again strong, shooting 28 of her team's 42 goals while Logan Cammarano was strong in centre and wing defence.

In other round six matches, Ellinbank was too strong for Bunyip, with a 45 to 28 win at home.

Ellinbank took control in the first quarter to have a seven goal lead at the end of the term. From then on, the home team continued to gradually increase its score, with the final term capitalising on turnovers to finish the game strongly with a 10 to four goal quarter.

Lang Lang went down to Poowong who were too strong from the outset, recording a 25 goal win over the home club.

It was the strength of the midcourt that kept Poowong producing the results on the scoreboard with Mia Blackwood, Abbey Henshall and Zara McNair among their best.