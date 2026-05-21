Act fast for Ghostlight's early-bird ticket special

Hard at work preparing for the upcoming production of "Sweeney Todd" are Ghostlight Theatre cast members Monica Butler, Joey Young, Liam Ross and Lialah Rovers.

In an effort to make theatre more accessible and affordable, Ghostlight Theatre is running a special discounted ticket promotion for its August production of "Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street".

Until noon on Friday, all tickets are on sale for $40.

Ghostlight vice-president and co-director of the production Esther Bruerton said she had noticed ticket prices creeping up and up. Even performances by local community companies were reaching a high ticket price point, making it difficult for many families to afford.

"Theatre group members volunteer huge amounts of time to creating and rehearsing these shows," she said.

"It's quite sad if people find it unaffordable to see them. As a company, Ghostlight has a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, and we want this to extend to our audience as well. So, for our upcoming production, we have made a concerted effort to keep ticket prices as low as possible."

Rather than the typical last-minute cheap seats promotions, Esther said she wanted to "flip the script" and encourage people to not leave their bookings until the last minute.The Ghostlight team are hard at work rehearsing Stephen Sondheim's classic musical thriller, ahead of opening night at the West Gippsland Arts Centre on Friday August 21.

"Ghostlight had great success with our first production, Sondheim's "Into The Woods", and it is a thrill to be once again challenging our hugely talented cast with his music and dramatic story," Esther said.

"We are sure audiences will love the heightened melodrama, romance and black humour of this next show."

As well as major productions by professional companies in Australia and on Broadway, "Sweeney Todd" was also turned into a popular film featuring Johnny Depp.

The show tells the macabre tale of a vengeful barber who wreaks revenge alongside his partner in crime, the pie maker, Mrs Lovett.

The production will be staged from August 21 to 29.

Special early bird tickets for Ghostlight's production of "Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" are available to purchase online at https://sales.wgac.com.au or at the box office until midday on Friday.