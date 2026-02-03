Police target business areas

by Emma Ballingall

To combat a rise in business burglaries, a special operation has been launched to boost police patrols in Drouin and Warragul.

Baw Baw acting inspector Paula Linford said detectives and uniform police officers would work together, both overtly and covertly, throughout "Operation Nightjar."

Kicking off yesterday, the community can expect an increased police presence - especially at night - across the multi-week proactive operation.

"Unfortunately, over the last few months, we have identified that there has been an increase in burglaries on our businesses, particularly in the Drouin and Warragul areas," acting insp Linford said.

Crime statistics show non-residential burglaries more than doubled in the past two years.

Latest data released by the Crime Statistics Agency in December, detailed 50 burglaries in Drouin and 73 in Warragul in the 12-month period to September.

This was a sharp rise from 31 in Drouin and 36 in Warragul in 2024, and more than double the 22 in Drouin and triple the 21 in Warragul in 2023.

Acting insp Linford said police had been working with Drouin business owners following the rise of burglaries, criminal damage and retail theft. Last month, she committed to proactive patrols on targeted days and times.

“We’re out there being proactive to help reduce the chance of offences and arrest offenders,” she said.

Police previously committed to a higher police presence in Warragul’s retail areas after an armed robbery and assault incident during a Tuesday lunch rush in November.

At the time, Warragul senior sergeant Glenn Parke said retail crime, despite being under reported, was a growing issue and “something that we’re trying to put a lot of attention to at the moment”.

“We’re constantly monitoring crime trends and statistics locally,” he said. “We tailor our police response to try to meet the trends as they emerge.”

With business burglary an emerging issue both in Baw Baw and, more broadly, across Victoria, acting insp Linford requested business owners to “help us where you can”.

Her tips to deter criminals included securing locks on doors and windows, security camera (CCTV) installation and securing vehicle keys.

Acting insp Linford said CCTV was beneficial in assisting police to identify offenders.

She urged residents not leave keys hanging on the hook by the back door.

In addition to business burglaries, “Operating Nightjar” also will target rising vehicle theft in the local towns.