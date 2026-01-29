Boy threatened in bike theft

A nine-year-old boy was the target of an alleged armed robbery at a Warragul bike track on Friday afternoon.

The boy was at the BMX track adjacent to Western Park when he was allegedly approached by an offender armed with a machete.

Police said the male offender allegedly threatened the victim and told him to get off his bike.

Shortly after riding off, police said the bike failed and the offender fell off and then ran from the scene.

The incident occurred at about 2.40pm on Friday.

Baw Baw CIU detectives are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the incident and can assist with investigations.