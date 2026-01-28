Airwing assists in tipper truck arrest

Three men were arrested on a Trafalgar rural property on Sunday afternoon, after allegedly crashing a stolen tipper truck through fences.

The men were arrested without incident whilst being chased by police and with the assistance of air wing police.

Police said the men were allegedly driving a tipper truck stolen from Shepparton on Saturday.

The truck was seen in Maffra on Sunday and police attempted to intercept the vehicle.

Police allege the vehicle continued through the Latrobe police area and onto Trafalgar.

Units from Baw Baw, Latrobe, Wellington highway patrol and the air wing were involved in pursuing the vehicle.

Stop sticks were deployed at Kennys Rd, Trafalgar causing two tyres on the truck to deflate.

Police allege the truck continued to drive through adjacent rural properties causing damage to fences.

Abandoning the truck, the alleged offenders were pursued by police on foot whilst tracked by the airwing.

Three men, aged between 28 and 36-years-old were arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences.

A Leongatha man was remanded to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court today whilst two men from Wandong and Wallan were bailed to appear at court at a later date.