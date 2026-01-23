Two men charged

Two men have been charged with attempted burglary at the old milk factory site in Queen St, Warragul.

An off-duty police officer noticed a vehicle and trailer parked across the gate entry to the site at 7.30am on Thursday morning.

Police attended and allege the two men had cut the lock on the front gate.

The two men, both from eastern Melbourne suburbs, were charged with attempted burglary and bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates' Court on February 27.

Police also are investigating the theft of more than $500 worth of goods from Anaconda, Warragul.

A man and woman reportedly entered the Alfred St store on Sunday and after wandering around the store for some time, they left the store with a box of goods without paying.

Police are investigating the matter.