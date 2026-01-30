Roadworks underway

Lane closures and traffic delays will be in place on a section of Westernport Rd for the next few months.

The Department of Transport has advised maintenance works will be undertaken on a 2.2 kilometre section of Westernport R, Heath Hill, between Phillips Rd and Mount Lyall Rd.

The rehabilitation works, delivered by Fulton Hogan, will restore the condition of the road surface as part of the State Government's 2025-26 road maintenance program.

During work hours, which will be 7am to 5pm, there will be lane closures in place with temporary traffic signals and traffic controllers on site to guide traffic through the area, one lane at a time.

Motorists can expect delays up to five minutes when moving through the site.

There will be moderate noise levels but contractors will work towards minimising noise. There also will be some vibrations and dust around the site while we work on the road.

A reduced speed limit will be in place during works to ensure the safety of crews and all road users.

The works will continue until late-April.