Broken down car stolen

A broken down car left in the Waterford Rise estate in November has been stolen.

Police said the owner of the grey Toyota Kluger abandoned the broken down vehicle in Crole Drv in November.

The owner reported the vehicle stolen last week.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone removing the vehicle as a tow truck or trailer would have been required to tow it away.

In a separate incident, offenders left a key reprogramming device in a vehicle when they fled the scene while attempting to steal the car.

Police reported the attempted theft of a vehicle parked outside a house in Sloane Square, Drouin in the early hours of January 12.

A neighbour disturbed the offenders who fled the scene.

Police said the offenders, described as youths, had smashed the back window to gain access. A key reprogramming device was left in the vehicle.

Police also received reports of the attempted theft of a vehicle parked in West Gippsland Hospital car park last Tuesday.

An offender damaged a lock trying to gain access to the white Mazda CX5.

Police said the offender was disturbed and ran to a nearby car to leave the scene.