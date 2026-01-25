Bicycle thefts investigated

Police are investigating the theft of three bicycles in two separate incidents in Warragul last week.

In the first incident, an offender used a card to access a locked bicycle cage at the Warragul Railway Station.

Police said a lock on the bicycle was then cut before the offender removed the bike from the cage.

The incident occurred overnight on Tuesday night. The black Trailblazer bicycle was valued at $600.

Two bicycles also were stolen from the backyard of a Latrobe St home on Thursday.

Police said offenders accessed the yard through a side gate before stealing a green Pedal Hawk bicycle and a silver Merida Crossway bicycle.

The two bicycles were valued at $1150.