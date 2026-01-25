Sunday, 25 January 2026
Bicycle thefts investigated

Police are investigating the theft of three bicycles in two separate incidents in Warragul last week.
In the first incident, an offender used a card to access a locked bicycle cage at the Warragul Railway Station.
Police said a lock on the bicycle was then cut before the offender removed the bike from the cage.
The incident occurred overnight on Tuesday night. The black Trailblazer bicycle was valued at $600.
Two bicycles also were stolen from the backyard of a Latrobe St home on Thursday.
Police said offenders accessed the yard through a side gate before stealing a green Pedal Hawk bicycle and a silver Merida Crossway bicycle.
The two bicycles were valued at $1150.

