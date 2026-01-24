Online shoppers are being warned of increased incidents of parcel thefts from residential properties.

Following a number of incidents reported to police during peak Christmas parcel delivery periods, an incident last week prompted police to encourage online shoppers to safeguard against thefts.

Police said a parcel delivered at about lunchtime on January 15 to a Sutton St, Warragul address was stolen later in the afternoon from the front door.

Residents are encouraged to organise a secure parcel delivery location or box, a parcel locker or an alternative delivery address.