Parcel thefts
Online shoppers are being warned of increased incidents of parcel thefts from residential properties.
Following a number of incidents reported to police during peak Christmas parcel delivery periods, an incident last week prompted police to encourage online shoppers to safeguard against thefts.
Police said a parcel delivered at about lunchtime on January 15 to a Sutton St, Warragul address was stolen later in the afternoon from the front door.
Residents are encouraged to organise a secure parcel delivery location or box, a parcel locker or an alternative delivery address.