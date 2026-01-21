New look for Creative Harvest

Things look a little different at Creative Harvest this year.

A series of garden and creative workshops will headline this weekend's two day event, which will include a ticketed afternoon tea with an "in the garden" theme.

Moving away from the traditional open-garden weekend of past years, organisers have put together a series of garden and creative workshops at the Yarragon Uniting Church Hall over Saturday and Sunday.

The Creative Harvest afternoon tea party, to be held at the Yarragon Public Hall, will bring together 100 guests for an intimate afternoon of conversation, connection and inspiration.

Creative Harvest has grown into a cherished event on the Gippsland calendar and the committee is grateful to everyone who has supported the events since 2018.

The event has continued to thrived thanks to the dedication of the gardeners, creatives, stallholders, workshop presenters and more than 100 volunteers who have generously shared their time, gardens, and knowledge with the community.

After careful consideration, the Creative Harvest committee decided to make some changes for the 2026 events that will allow committee members to recharge and come back stronger than ever.

Organisers believe the refreshed format will keep the heart of Creative Harvest beating strong, while caring for what matters most - the volunteers, gardens and community.

The hands-on sessions will offer opportunities to learn, share, and connect - continuing the event's mission to inspire sustainable living and creative expression. The program includes:

Saturday

​9.30am - Seed saving and sowing: level up your skills. Gain the confidence and know-how to save seeds and sow with success.

11.30am - a sold out session on all things avocado, growing avocados in the West Gippsland climate.

12.30pm - Using a Kenzan to create unique and sustainable floral arrangements, inspired by the art of Ikebana.

3.30pm - Fabulous fermentation: The magic of sourdough. Unlock the foundations of sourdough and learn how to bake flavourful, naturally fermented bread at home.

Sunday

9.30am - From garden to glow: herbs for your bathroom cabinet. Learn how to transform everyday herbs into natural, nourishing self-care essentials for your bathroom cabinet.

11.30am - All things avocado - discover how to graft, grow and care for thriving avocado trees perfectly suited to our local climate.

12 noon - The little press: an introduction to drypoint etching. Explore the art of drypoint etching and create your own prints using simple materials and nature inspired designs.

The afternoon tea will celebrate Gippsland's makers, growers, and food traditions. Participants will enjoy handmade cordials, relishes and jams, Gippsland Jersey cream and milk, savoury bites by Gippsland Food and Wine, sweet treats from regional artisans, and scones and slices baked by the CWA Drouin Night Hawks.

In true Creative Harvest style, the hall will be dressed with mismatched crockery, op-shop treasures, repurposed vessels, and preloved tableware - a warm, welcoming expression of sustainability in action.

A highlight of the afternoon will be Sustainable Conversations, a panel hosted by the Baw Baw Sustainability Network.

The panellists will explore everyday sustainability, home gardening, seasonal food traditions, and the value of community knowledge - sharing personal stories and practical ideas to inspire simple, meaningful change at home.

The panelists include:

Helen Timbury - Gippsland printmaker creating vibrant, nature-inspired linocuts;

Caroline Parker - herbalist, forager and author specialising in everyday medicinal plants; and,

Paul Winfield - permaculture educator and environmental manager focused on community-led sustainability.

The afternoon is designed to nourish with good food, thoughtful conversation, and the joy of coming together.

Tickets are available at: www.creativeharvest.org.au