Drouin man arrested

A 34-year-old Drouin man was one of two men arrested in relation to a series of alleged ATM ram raids.

The ongoing police investigation resulted in two arrests last week in relation to a series of alleged ATM ram raids across Victoria over the past two months.

Detectives from the Eastern Region Crime Squad have linked nine burglaries and attempted burglaries which targeted a variety of businesses across the state from November to January this year.

Police allege stolen tow trucks were used to force entry into the businesses, including those with ATMs affixed on walls outside, causing more than $1 million in combined damage.

The Drouin man was arrested on Friday, January 9 and charged with 11 offences in relation to alleged incidents at Baxter and Frankston.

The charges relate to an alleged incident at a restaurant in Heatherhill Rd, Frankston at 3am on December 9, and, a newsagency in Baxter-Tooradin Rd, Baxter at 3.20am on the same date.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, criminal damage, driving whilst disqualified and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was remanded to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on April 7.

A 31-year-old Dandenong man was arrested at Dandenong Police Station last Monday and charged in relation to an alleged incident at Collingwood.

Investigations continue into alleged incidents at Korumburra, Yinnar, Fairfield, Bentleigh East, Doveton and Glenhuntly.

In total, four ATMs were allegedly stolen from the Fairfield, Bentleigh East, Baxter and Yinnar businesses.

Detectives also seized seven allegedly stolen tow trucks as part of the investigation, five of which were allegedly left at scenes.

Eastern region Crime Squad detective acting senior sergeant Hannah Thompson said these kinds of incidents had devastating impacts on small business owners who were just trying to make a living.

"Our work does not stop here, and we will continue investigating until every person involved is held to account.

"Anyone with information – no matter how small – is urged to come forward to police," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.