Lollies and food stolen

Lollies and other food items were the target of a burglary at a Drouin child care centre over the weekend.

Offenders forced entry to the Sparrow Early Learning Centre in Princes Way between Sunday and early yesterday morning.

Police said jemmy marks indicated offenders forced the back door to gain entry.

Offenders stole food from the kitchen area, including the pantry and fridge, as well as a range of lollies.

Police also are investigating a burglary at Edinburgh Motor Inn, Warragul on January 4.

An offender forced entry to the reception and manager's residence area at about 4am after smashing a large window panel.

Police said the male offender searched through the office area before entering the kitchen.

Nothing was stolen.