Stolen ute located on fire at Trafalgar East

A ute allegedly stolen from a supermarket carpark was found burnt out at Trafalgar East on Saturday, December 20.

Police said the white Holden ute was reported stolen on Monday, December 15 from the Woolworths carpark in Victoria St, Warragul.

It is believed a programming device may have been used in the theft as the owner still had all sets of keys.

Police received notification of a car on fire at Moir Rd, Trafalgar East at 4.30pm and determined it to be the stolen ute. It was already burnt out and police officers used extinguishers on the remaining fire.

Anyone with information which may assist police investigations is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.