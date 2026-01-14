Family escapes pergola fire

A Drouin family escaped injury and serious house damage when a fire started in the outdoor pergola area of a Princes Way home on Thursday night.

Police said children alerted their parents to a fire in the outdoor area at about 6.45pm.

The family, and extended family members including four adults and five children gathered in the front yard.

CFA members attended and were able to extinguish the fire, containing damage to the pergola roof.

Police said the residents did not suffer any injuries or smoke inhalation and there was no damage to the house structure.

Police said the cause of the fire was unknown.