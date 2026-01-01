Copelands Rd upgrade works complete

Baw Baw Shire's $4.9 million upgrade to Copelands Rd in Warragul is now complete.

A highly-anticipated road upgrade in Warragul is now complete.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson said she was thrilled the $4.9 million upgrade to Copelands Rd had been "delivered within budget and our expected timeframe".

She thanked the community for their patience during the works, with road closures and detours affecting traffic during the works which commenced in November last year.

The major upgrade to Copelands Rd, between Mills Rd and Lillico Rd, aimed to deliver improved traffic flow, capacity and safety for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Drainage works and construction of a new Moe River bridge were also completed during the upgrade works.

Local business Ace Earthmoving was the contractor for the $4.9 million project, jointly funded by Baw Baw Shire and development contributions plan (DCP) as part of the overall Warragul Precinct Structure Plan (PSP).