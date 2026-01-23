Drouin Rotary hosts park fun

Drouin Rotary Club will host a fun filled Australia Day event in Civic Park, Drouin on Monday morning.

From 8am to noon, community members can enjoy a sausage sizzle, lawn games and children's entertainment.

Many community groups will be supporting the event including the CFA, SES, guides, scouts and car clubs.

Great musical entertainment will be provided by 3BBR who will be hosting a live broadcast from the Soundshell between 9am and noon with Russ Ford presenting.

If you have recently moved to the area this is a terrific way to meet new people and get involved in fantastic local community groups.