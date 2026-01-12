Hay donations needed

Spare hay could be on the way to those in need through the Need for Feed initiative.

West Gippsland farmers are being urged to donate fodder to fire affected Victorian farmers through the Need for Feed initiative.

Lardner Park has been established as a drop-off point for any farmers in a position to donate hay.

Alex Scott livestock manager Neil Darby said he heard Need for Feed was looking for a Gippsland donations point so he contacted Lardner Park immediately.

He said it was about rural communities helping rural communities.

"Not that long ago we had the Bunyip Ridge fires and fodder was coming in to us...it's about reciprocating," he said.

Deliveries to Lardner Park can be made between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday through gate three. A tractor with hay forks will be available to assist unloading.

Donations of less than 15 round bales or an equivalent quantity can be delivered directly to Lardner Park. Working dog food and other pet supplies also are being accepted.

For donations exceeding 15 round bales or equivalent, on-farm pick-up can be arranged through Graham Cockerell of Need for Feed (5944 4111 or 0459 444111).

Financial donations can be made at www.needforfeed.org/donate