Hallora Marathon celebrates 10th edition

It's all smiles at the Hallora Marathon finish line at Western Park for Cameron Elkington, Jackson Drysdale and Ashton Drysdale after their 5km event. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.



The Hallora Marathon Festival celebrated the 10th edition of fundraising and fun with another record-breaking event recently.

Nine-hundred-and-twenty people signed up for the event, which saw runners and cyclists from far and wide take on distances varying between a short kids' dash all the way to a full 42km marathon.

The festival has now raised more than $57,000 and counting this year for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre via entry payments, raffles, auctions and various other activities.

Records also were beaten on the course as well as off it, with new best times being set in both the men's and women's marathon events.

Craig Appleby took down last year's record set by professional cyclist Cyrus Monk with a time of 2:42:22 while Kate Emery beat her own record, finishing on 3:05:10 - more than 12 minutes ahead of her previous time.

Event founder and co-organiser Daniel Pratt hit the track for the first time in years, finishing his 42km run alongside his brother Nick and best mate Tom Kefford, echoing the first ever Hallora Marathon where it was just the three of them.

Along with the runs/walks on the Sunday, the festival also held a cycling event on Saturday in tandem with the Wild Dog Triathlon Club.

Co-organiser Laura Pratt described the event as "our biggest year yet."

"Just having the support from the committee, the volunteers, everyone turned up for their station so it ran really smoothly in that sense too," she said.

"It was a good vibe out there."

Laura paid tribute to the people who had helped make the festival happen, thanking them for all their help over the years. "We're celebrating those 10 years, seeing where it's grown from and where it's come to be. We're really looking forward to the next 10 years."



Event results:

42km male

1st Craig Appleby 2:42:22, 2nd David Staehr 2:43:02, 3rd Joe Inglis 2:54:22



42km female

1st Katie Emery 3:05:10, 2nd Leah Tomek 3:12:30, 3rd Charlotte Heine 3:20:07



24km male

1st Darren Jeffreys 1:28:36, 2nd Sav Mavrofridis 1:30:45, 3rd Ethan Sanderson 1:33:28



24km female

1st Mia Urie 1:52:12, 2nd Rebecca Ward 1:56:11, 3rd Laura Bourke 1:58:56



16km male

1st Pete Cutler 1:00:08, 2nd Oscar Blackwood 1:04:44, 3rd Luke Hanley 1:07:09



16km female

1st Katherine Demilio 1:17:07, 2nd Caitlin Pitt 1:18:25, 3rd Miller Stoiljkovic 1:24:04



8km male

1st Marcos Solly 31:09, 2nd Jobe Tomek 35:32, 3rd Luke Rawiri 37:18



8km female

1st Charlotte Bills 39:05, 2nd Pippa Lockwood 39:12, 3rd Kate Mayer 40:05



5km male

1st Eli Spargo 18:16, 2nd Alby Harrison 18:35, 3rd Isaac Frost 19:24



5km female

1st Sarah Lewis 20:07, 2nd Sally Theobald 23:09. 3rd Perry Coghlan 26:17



16km walk female

1st Lisa George 2:07:41, 2nd Rebecca Thomas 2:08:39, 3rd Bernadette Lucas 2:10:36



8km walk male

1st William Rowe 40:49, 2nd Trevor Reynolds 59:17, 3rd John O'Callaghan 1:05:17



8km walk female

1st Anne Johnson 45:07, 2nd Gabrielle O'Kelly 1:04:54, 2rd Maree Vogrig 1:18:59



5km walk male

1st Cameron Elkington 24:22, 2nd Finn Pate 30:32, 3rd Wes Polson 31:18



5km walk female

1st Billianna Tomek 31:27, 2nd Molly Lowe 34:31, 3rd Sarah Warry 40:57



18km ride female

1st Briony Schembri