Golden years of Probus

Celebrating 50 years of Probus are Michelle King and Yvonne Tindle.

Members of two Drouin Probus clubs combined for a golden anniversary celebration recently.

Drouin Probus Club and Drouin Hills Probus Club celebrated the 50th anniversary of Probus South Pacific.

The two clubs have long histories themselves with the Drouin club starting 33 years ago and the Drouin Hills club celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

Members came together at the Anglican Church Hall on February 6 for a short meeting and extended morning tea in recognition of 50 years of Probus.

Probus South Pacific and all members clubs have activities planned throughout the year.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn wrote to Probus clubs congratulating them on their 50 years of service to communities.

"The strength and longevity of Probus clubs reflect the dedication of your members and the tireless efforts of those who have given their time to leadership and service.

"Since the establishment of the first Probus club in 1976, your organisation has played a vital role in enriching lives of retirees and semi-retirees by fostering friendship, fellowship and active engagement," she said.

For anyone new to the Drouin area or people wanting to get to know others, Probus is an opportunity for fellowship, friendship and fun. Activities include day trips and extended trips as well as club events.

For more information contact: Drouin Hills Probus Club secretary Shirley Haynes 0409 335545 or email drouinhillscombined@probus.com.au; or Drouin Probus Club secretary Sue Carroll 0477 034483.