Gas bottles stolen from Warragul depot

A fence was damaged and LPG gas bottles stolen during a theft at a Warragul depot.

Police said the theft occurred between Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16 at the V/Line depot in Alfred St.

They allege cyclone wire fencing was cut and security cameras tampered with during the theft.

The depot reported 15 LPG gas bottles, used for welding and rail network maintenance, were stolen.