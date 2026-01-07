Freeway crash

A 25-year-old St Kilda man allegedly failed a drug impairment assessment after a Princes Fwy crash at Warragul on Sunday morning.

Police allege the driver initially explained he had fallen asleep at the wheel of a Honda CRV before colliding with barriers at 1.15am.

However, after being found to be a suspended driver and allegedly failing a drug impairment assessment, he was transported to Warragul Police Station.

It is further alleged that drugs were found in his possession.

The St Kilda man was processed and released pending summons.