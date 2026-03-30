The Victorian Fox bounty has resumed, and a collection center will be open in Ellinbank on designated days.

The Victorian Fox Bounty plays an important role in helping farmers protect their livestock from major predators and the bounty has resumed with funding available until June 30.

Reward payments for hunters will remain at the rate of $14 per fox scalp.

This body part was chosen to enable staff to confirm it belongs to a fox and that it's from a single animal.

The scalp was selected purposefully by Agriculture Victoria as it differs from previous bounties to reduce the incidence of stockpiling outside of the current bounty collection period.

Agriculture Victoria advised that hunters should determine how carcasses will be disposed of prior to harvesting – whether that is the farm or collection sites on which it was taken, as long as the burial site does not adversely impact cultural heritage, land, surface waters, ground waters or air - in the form of odours.

To streamline the application process and ensure prompt electronic payment, participants are encouraged to create an online bounty account.

Acceptable entire fox scalps will be collected from eligible members of the public at specific dates and times, and from designated collection centres.

Local collections will be accepted at the Ellinbank Depot, at 1301 Hazeldean Road, Ellinbank on Monday May 11 between 2pm and 4pm.

For more information go to Victorian Fox Bounty | Pest animals | Biosecurity | Agriculture Victoria