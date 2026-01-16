Fire patrols increase

As summer weather heats up, investigations into a series of suspicious arson events last year will continue.

While the early introduction of fire restrictions has assisted authorities, Baw Baw police services area acting inspector Paula Linford urged the community - "You Light It, You Own It" - particularly after suspicious vehicle and bin fires in recent weeks across the district.

"It doesn't matter if it's an unintentional fire," she said.

"A fire from reckless behaviour can have the same outcome as a deliberately lit fire."

As part of the "You Light It, You Own It" campaign, authorities have reinforced that an escaped fire, particularly on a day of total fire ban, had the potential for significant environmental consequences and putting people's lives at risk.

Penalties for recklessly causing a bushfire or grass fire include up to 15 years' jail. The maximum sentence for arson resulting in death is 25 years.

For further information on fire restrictions, visit cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions