Fire caution issued

With the weather predicted to heat up this week, Warragul police are urging locals to be mindful of fires.

With the weather predicted to heat up this week, Warragul police are urging locals to be mindful of fires.

It follows several suspicious fires in the past week, including a car fire at Drouin South and a rubbish bin fire in Warragul.

Police believe a previously abandoned car in Burnt Store Rd was ignited in the early hours of new year's day.

They allege the Ford Falcon sedan, left on the side of the road with stolen registration plates affixed, was set alight between 2am and 2.30am on Thursday.

The CFA attended and extinguished the fire.

Police are also investigating after a plastic rubbish bin was located on fire in Warragul yesterday (Monday) at about 12.30am.

They are seeking witnesses to the fire at the corner of Sutton St and Davine St.

It follows Gazette staff assisting a bus driver and a passerby to extinguish a council rubbish fire in Queen St on Friday at about 2.30pm.

The CFA praised the quick actions of those who assisted.

With temperatures set to soar into the high 30s this week, Warragul police acting senior sergeant Alicia Leger urged locals to be mindful of their actions and immediately report any fires or suspicious activity to 000.