Fifty years in Lions

Warragul Lions Club member John Daniels recently celebrated a major milestone reaching 50 years of service with Lions.

Lions district governor Geoff Anderson presented John with his 50-year medallion and congratulated him on a lifetime of service.

"It's a privilege to be able to recognise John's service to the Warragul community", Geoff said. Coincidentally, it was John who introduced Geoff to Warragul Lions Club 23 years ago.

Several Warragul Lions members joined John and his family for an afternoon tea. John has not been able to attend meetings lately, so the members decided to visit John and celebrate his 50 years' service.

John joined Warragul Lions in March 1975 after several years with the Warragul Apex Club. John was elected president in 1978 and served on many Lions committees over his 50 years with the club. He was awarded life membership of Lions in 2016.

"I was very busy in my early years, but I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Warragul Lions Club," he said.

John joins a select group of six Warragul Lions members who have reached the 50-year milestone.