Fashions on parade

About 150 people got a taste of fashion and sparkle at Violet and Ivvy recently at a special fashion show event.

Featuring designs from the Melbourne-based "Caterpillar Boutique by Roubi B", Violet and Ivvy founder April Pyle said the fashion show event was an opportunity for community members to come together and connect.

"It was about creating an atmosphere in the space and also an opportunity for a shopping night for our customers (where they could) purchase some items that they may not have been able to have access to before," April said.

"It was fabulous and I think, moving forward, we will be creating more of these events in Violet and Ivvy."