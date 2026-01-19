Empowering the next rural women leaders

Photo by Jeff Muir / Unsplash

Applications are now open for the Victorian Rural Women's Network leadership and mentoring program.

Minister for Agriculture Ros Spence said the program aimed to empower rural women to step into leadership roles, providing the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to support the next generation of Victoria's farmers.

Since its foundation in 1986, the network has played a pivotal role in increasing the number of women in agricultural leadership roles as one of only a few leadership programs in Australia tailored for women in the sector.

The 2026 cohort will receive mentorship and leadership training from highly skilled leaders from both industry and government, equipping women to participate in leadership and decision-making.

It offers participants the opportunity to deepen their understanding of sector challenges, examine barriers facing women leaders, build insight into government and industry decision-making and set purposeful goals for their leadership growth.

"Women make up a third of the agricultural workforce and contribute significantly to Australia's food and fibre production, and encouraging them into leadership is key to attracting and retaining more women in the industry," Ms Spence said.

"This program gives rural women the tools to lead with confidence - building skills, networks and opportunities that drive gender equality, economic participation and empowerment across Victoria's agriculture sector."

Ms Spence said rural and regional women often experience lower economic security, greater vulnerability to financial shocks and persistent underrepresentation in leadership. These challenges are particularly prevalent in agriculture.

Acknowledging financial barriers that prevent many women from participating in leadership programs, costs are covered for each participant, including a bursary towards accommodation, childcare and travel costs.

Applications close on Friday, February 1.

To learn more about the program, including the program's guidelines, visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/support-and-resources/networks/rural-womens-network