Drop off chemicals for free

Residents are being urged to clean out hazardous household chemicals from garages, cupboards and under the kitchen sink during Baw Baw Shire's free "Detox Your Home" event on Saturday, March 14.

Photo by Daniel Campbell / Unsplash

With registrations now open for next month's detox event, mayor Kate Wilson said it was a great opportunity for residents to clear out any expired or unwanted chemicals and help keep our waterways and the environment free of damaging waste.

She highlighted common products such as weedkiller, pesticides, bleach, brake fluid and rat poison were all harmful to the environment and should not be placed in kerbside bins or poured down sinks.

In partnering with Sustainability Victoria, Cr Wilson said the Warragul detox event would "give residents the opportunity to dispose of chemicals in a way that is safe, convenient and free".

Common chemicals that can be disposed of at Detox Your Home include:

Cleaning chemicals such as acids and alkalis (including bleach), rust remover, detergent, floor-case product and wax, and oven cleaner;

Garden chemicals such as fertiliser, weed killer and herbicide, insect spray and pesticides, pool chemicals; and

Garage chemicals such as brake fluid, coolant, fuels (including petrol, diesel and kerosene), machine oil and lubricant.

The Warragul event will run at the Baw Baw Shire depot in Normanby St between 9am and noon on Saturday, March 14. It will be staffed by expert chemists who identify and sort chemicals for safe transport to a licensed facility in Melbourne to be processed for reuse or safe disposal.

Registrations are essential. To register and for a full list of accepted chemicals, visit detoxwarragul2026.eventbrite.com.au

In a change from previous events, yellow halon fire extinguishers, cosmetics, empty aerosols and oils (including cooking oil) are no longer accepted. Visit bawbawshire.vic.gov.au/resident-information for information on how to best dispose of these and other specialised items.

Paint also is not accepted at the event. Paint tins containing leftover paint are accepted at shire transfer stations at nominal fees, with empty paint tins accepted free.