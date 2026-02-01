Door kicked in

Detectives are investigating an unprovoked, aggravated burglary at a Warragul home on Friday afternoon.

A man aged in his twenties allegedly attended at a house in Gloucester Plce and forced down the front door.

Police allege the man was yelling at the resident through a front security door before he started bashing at the door.

It is alleged the man kicked the door, damaging the door and causing it to dislodge from its frame. The victim told police the man attempted to strike them with a piece of timber.

Police were called but the man had left the scene before police arrived.

The offender was unknown to the victim. He was described as aged in his early 20s, medium build, about 180 centimetres and strawberry blonde wavy hair. He was wearing dark coloured track pants and a dark jumper.

Anyone with information that may assist police can contact Baw Baw detectives 5622 7111.