Don't let your actions start a fire this summer

With summer here, the CFA has urged community members to act safely with almost half of all bush and grassfires in Victoria being caused by reckless behaviour.



The summer seasonal outlook has forecasted an above average fire season in parts of the state this year.



CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said recklessly, or deliberately lit bush and grass fires had potentially disastrous consequences.

"These types of fires are avoidable. They put our firefighters at risk and the community at risk.

"We are urging everyone to be mindful of their actions and act sensibly to protect yourself and your loved ones."

In November, CFA responded to a grass and scrub fire in Waaia that was caused by someone welding. A spark from the welding process caught some nearby dry grass, and a fire began.

Early last year crews responded to a fire in Wyndham Vale where a cigarette butt was allegedly discarded incorrectly which lit some trees on fire, also impacting a house.

Mr Heffernan said reckless behaviour could include disobeying restrictions relating to total fire ban or fire danger periods, leaving campfires unattended, burning off without a permit, or using hot tools or machinery that emitted flames or sparks on total fire ban days.



It is a criminal offence under to cause a bushfire recklessly, or to be reckless in allowing the spread of a fire to vegetation or property belonging to another.

An increased risk of fire is forecast for parts of Victoria including south-west Gippsland.



Mr Heffernan said all community members had a role in keeping everyone safe this summer.

"We know we have a challenging season ahead and we want to ensure our firefighters are not being called out for things that could have been avoided."



Fire restrictions are now in effect in Baw Baw and Cardinia Shires.

Mr Heffernan urged residents to take the time to make a fire plan.



"Your plan should include which Fire Danger Rating will trigger your decision to leave, where you'll go, and how you'll get there. Always consider different scenarios and back-up plans.

"Leaving early, either the night before or early morning on a high-risk fire day, is the safest option," he said.