Country girls showcase skills

Eighty young basketball players elevated their game at an action-packed skills camp un by the Warragul Warriors at the Warragul Leisure Centre on Wednesday.

Left: Having fun at the Girls Got Game program are Hannah Sedley, Matilda Parker, Bella McKewan (under 18s Warragul Warriors coach), Pippa Hull, Lola McKinnon and Logan Miller.

The Country Girls Got Game basketball camp ran two sessions, catering to both domestic and representative-level players in a supportive, girls-only environment.

The morning session attracted welcomed 50 beginners and local club players while the afternoon session catered to 30 squad-level players, with sessions running from 9am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm.

Participants trained under high-quality coaching from Warragul Warriors coaches, headlined by guest coach Michael Davies, who brought impressive credentials to the regional program with experience as a WNBL assistant coach and head of AMB Basketball.

Each participant received a free t-shirt and basketball upon registration, adding extra value to the experience.

The camp was the second annual event and the numbers demonstrated the strong demand for girls' basketball development opportunities in the region.

The initiative was made possible through support from local sponsors.

The camp represents part of a broader effort to provide quality basketball development opportunities for female players in regional Victoria, where access to elite-level coaching can be limited compared to metropolitan areas.

The girls-only format creates an environment where young players can build confidence, develop friendships with like-minded athletes, and focus on skill development.

The success of the camp suggests strong appetite for future events, with organisers likely to consider additional sessions given the sell-out attendance.