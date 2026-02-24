Coming together in prayer

Photo by Aaron Burden / Unsplash

World Day of Prayer services will be held at churches around West Gippsland next week.

The theme for this year's services, to be held on Friday, March 6, is "I will give you rest."

World Day of Prayer is an international, women-led ecumenical movement that shares the hopes, concerns and prayers of women from around the world.

Each year women from a different country create a service, sharing their unique spiritual journey.

This year's service has been created by women of Nigeria and addresses the need for peace and solace, drawing on their faith and experiences in a world filled with struggles and anxieties.

The country and theme are selected years in advance and the service travels to the international committee in New York for translation and dissemination for national committees in more than 120 participating countries.

From there it is adapted and shared locally, culminating in gatherings at hundreds of churches.

The day is a demonstration of global solidarity, beginning in Samoa and moving across the world in a continuous wave of prayer.

Local services include:

Drouin - Sunday, March 1 at 2pm, Drouin Uniting Church Hall. Speaker Faustine Ede. Refreshments to follow.

Warragul - Friday, March 6 at 10am, Warragul Anglican Church. Speaker Blessing Maduka. refreshments after service.

Yarragon - Friday, March 6 at 10am, Yarragon Catholic Church. Morning tea to follow service.

Bunyip - Friday, March 6 at 10.30am, Bunyip Anglican Church. Refreshments after service.

Rokeby - Friday, March 6 at 2pm, Rokeby Baptist Church. Afternoon tea to follow service.