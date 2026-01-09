Clarrie trophy for Soul Sisters
Soul Sisters Café in Longwarry was recently awarded the Clarrie Perpetual Trophy by the Drouin Rotary Club cycling group.
Named after Drouin Rotarian and local identity Clarrie Debnam, the trophy is awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to the group, recognising attendance and participation.
For more than six years Soul Sisters Café and its friendly staff have regularly hosted the group.
This year the judging panel decided to honour the proprietors of the café for their long-term service and friendship to the riders of the group.