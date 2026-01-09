Clarrie trophy for Soul Sisters

Soul Sisters Café in Longwarry was recently awarded the Clarrie Perpetual Trophy by the Drouin Rotary Club cycling group.

Soul Sisters Caf proprietors Mel Browney (left) and Annie van der Heyden are presented with the Clarrie Perpetual Trophy by the Drouin Rotary Club cycling group.

Named after Drouin Rotarian and local identity Clarrie Debnam, the trophy is awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to the group, recognising attendance and participation.

Past winners of the Clarrie Perpetual Trophy (back, from left) Max Scott, Kevin Roberts, Bill Zeledenryk and Ian Haughton with Soul Sisters Café proprietors and new trophy winners (front, from left) Annie van der Heyden and Mel Browney.

For more than six years Soul Sisters Café and its friendly staff have regularly hosted the group.

This year the judging panel decided to honour the proprietors of the café for their long-term service and friendship to the riders of the group.