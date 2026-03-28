News Charity golf day tees off by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published March 28, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Presenting the cheque from the West Gippsland Charity Golf Day are Bendigo Community Bank Neerim's Samantha Debnam, Warragul and District Specialist School acting principal Christine Giles, Bendigo Community Bank Drouin's Rob Hutchinson and West Gippsland Healthcare Group fundraising support officer Melissa Patterson. Photograph courtesy of West Gippsland Healthcare Group. Updated March 28, 2026 3:00 pm | a few seconds ago Link copied! Copy failed!