Charges for firearms, weapons offences

A 39-year-old Warragul man has been bailed after turning himself into Warragul Police Station and later charged with multiple firearms and weapons offences.

Illicit Firearms Squad detectives charged the man and seized 55 exhibits including 3D printed firearms, imitation firearms and crossbows as part of an investigation into the manufacture of illicit firearms.

With assistance from Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives, a search warrant was executed at a residential address in Warragul on January 15.

Seven 3D printed firearms, five imitation firearms, two crossbows, 10 tasers, 3D printed magazines containing ammunition and numerous firearm parts and 3D printed firearm components were allegedly located at the residential property.

The 39-year-old Warragul man was not present at the time of the warrant but later handed himself into police on January 19.

He was later charged with possessing a trafficable quantity of firearms, possessing unregistered general category handguns, possessing imitation firearms, possessing prohibited weapons, possessing equipment to manufacture firearms and possession of ammunition without a licence.

The man was bailed to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on April 16.

The investigation began after receiving intelligence from Project Adestria - a joint venture between Australian Federal Police's forensic intelligence, the Australian Transaction and Reports Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) and Australian Border Force to identify and disrupt illicit firearms activities.

Anyone with information on illicit firearms activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au