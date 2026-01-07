CFA legacy honoured

The legacy of one of Bunyip Fire Brigade's longest serving members John "Beavo" Beavis was recently honoured when the station meeting room was officially named the "Alfred John Beavis Meeting Room".

Bunyip Fire Brigade captain Jason Boler presents longstanding member John "Beavo" Beavis with the special "Alfred John Beavis Meeting Room" plaque, honouring his years of service and dedication to the brigade.

John's 65 years of CFA service began with the Dromana Fire Brigade in 1956. He became a member of Bunyip Fire Brigade and Bunyip/Garfield Rural Fire Brigade (now deregistered) in 1965.

Since then, he has been a pillar of knowledge, skills, experience and history, and has been actively involved in the brigade and its story today.

John has been an active operational firefighter for 60 years, deploying to major campaign events such as Ash Wednesday in 1983, Black Saturday in 2009, and the Bunyip Complex Fires in 2019.

Before 000 call taking was the service known today, John was one of a few volunteer members who had a direct landline in his home for emergency fire calls made by the public. The phone had a special ringtone to alert of an incoming call and a button to manually set off the brigade siren if an emergency response was required.

He was also the driving force behind the combined Bunyip/Drouin Fire Brigade Competition Running Team, and served on numerous CFA committees in executive positions.

Taking on the role of secretary for a cumulative 30 years, combined with 20 years as communications officer, John has a passion for brigade history. He has rewritten, collated and digitised hundreds of various brigade meeting minutes since the inception of the Bunyip Fire Brigade.

As formal recognition of service, John has received several significant achievements, including; a National Medal 4th Clasp; Outstanding Service Medal; National Emergency Medal; VFBV Gold Star Award; 65-year life membership; and, Bunyip Fire Brigade life membership.

John's contribution to the brigade and the local community continues to this day. He continues to attend brigade meetings, functions and events, including being the main force to coordinate the Brigade Santa Run.

Outside of the brigade, John is involved in many community organisations, including the Bunyip Community Market.

The Bunyip Fire Brigade said it was "beyond honoured to recognise John's contributions to Bunyip Brigade, CFA, and our wider community".