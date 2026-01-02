Carparks reopen after streetscape works





The carpark closed during Drouin streetscaping works has now re-opened in full.

Almost three-quarters of the spaces in the Commercial Pl carpark reopened on December 11. The final 14 reopened on Friday, with linemarking on the weekend.

Retailers expressed shock and anger when the carpark closed in mid-November with one weeks' notice, just weeks out from Christmas.

In a project update, Baw Baw Shire community infrastructure acting director Clare Warren said stage one works were now complete "with all car parking spaces open over the Christmas break as planned."

Council said stage one works had included renewed kerb and channel on the carpark islands and north/south sides and renewed footpath on the north side of the carpark. Asphalt sealing of the laneway to Princes Way was also completed.

Contractors are expected to return to start stage two works on Monday, January 12. The eastern section of stage one will follow.

Ms Warren said council would continue to liaise with local businesses as works continued.

"There will also be some work to complete lighting and garden beds in the area in 2026, and council will endeavour to minimise any disruptions while this occurs," she said.

The $1.1 million works are designed to improve safety and visibility for both pedestrians and vehicles whilst providing a more inviting environment to encourage greater foot traffic for businesses.