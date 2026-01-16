Car stolen for second time

The victims of a car theft had their vehicle stolen a second time, just three days after it was returned.

The gold Honda sedan was stolen for a second time from a Drouin driveway while the owners were at home.

Police believe offenders may have returned to the Bright Crt address with keys stolen during the first theft.

The daytime theft occurred between 9.30am and 10am on Saturday.

The owners were home and the vehicle was parked in the driveway. Police said the residents were busy doing things around the house and went out the front to discover their car missing.

The vehicle and a set of keys were previously stolen and after police recovered the stolen vehicle, it was returned to the owners last Wednesday.

Police said there were no keys in the vehicle on Saturday and it appeared likely offenders still had keys from the first theft.

The vehicle has since been recovered in Altona Meadows.

Police also are investigating the theft of a grey 2021 Mazda CX5 from Manallack Lane, Drouin overnight on Thursday night.

The vehicle was stolen from the nature strip of a residential property. Police said the owner still had both sets of keys.

The vehicle, with registration DRL307 has not been recovered.