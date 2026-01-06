Car stolen

A car was reported stolen from out the front of a Longwarry house on new year's eve.

Police said the grey 2012 Volkswagen station wagon had been parked on Princes Ave overnight.

They believe a jemmy bar or screwdriver was possibly used to access the locked vehicle.

Personal items inside the car were also stolen.

Anyone with CCTV or information which may assist investigations is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.