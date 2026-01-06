Wednesday, 7 January 2026
Bank distributes $34,000 in grants

Community gardens, cricket clubs and a dairy youth show are just some of the groups to benefit in the latest round of sponsorships from Drouin and District Community Bank.

Presenting a grant to upgrade the Warragul Scouts’ security system are (from left) Drouin and District Community Bank director Vanessa Marsh with scout group representatives Wendy Cummins, Sharn Juster and Pete Wilhelms.
