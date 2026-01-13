Annual appeal delivers

WGHG staff Sue Colby and Allan Au with Warragul Downtowner General Manager Nick Norris.

Thanks to generous donations and community support, West Gippsland Healthcare Group has been able to purchase every item on its annual appeal wish list.

Community groups, businesses and individuals raised $127,000 for the healthcare group's 2025 annual appeal - $52,000 more than the $75,000 target.

Major donors to the appeal included: Snowfest Gippsland, Baw Baw Big Blokes BBQ, The Downtowner Sports Bar and Vin Rowe Farm Machinery. They raised a collective $63,816, with remaining funds coming from the community.

In addition to the wish list items, West Gippsland Healthcare Group (WGAC) was able to purchase additional emergency department trauma stretchers to complete the fleet rollover, a second patient sling for Cooinda Lodge Residential Aged Care and a portable bladder scanner for Allied and Community Health Services.

Items already purchased and put to use include a defibrillator, an observation machine, the patient sling hoists and the portable bladder scanner. A paediatric procedure chair and the remaining trauma stretchers are set to be ordered.

WGHG chief executive officer Shannon Wight said the donations would make a "tangible difference" to the group.

"Thank you to everyone who donated, and to the community groups and businesses that chose us as their fundraising partner," she said. "You've made a tangible difference to our healthcare service and our ability to evolve and continue providing the high-quality healthcare that this community deserves."