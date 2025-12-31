Airwing pursuit for Christmas

Four teenagers were arrested following an aggravated burglary at a Warragul house on Christmas Day.

Four teenagers were arrested following an aggravated burglary at a Warragul house on Christmas Day.

Police allege a 2020 Mercedes-Benz was stolen from Glendon Dr between 4am and 4.20am.

They believe the vehicle's keys were stolen from inside the residence after a garage door was left open.

With Airwing support, police deployed stop sticks and tracked the stolen Mercedes-Benz to a Warragul address. They allegedly found the four teenagers hiding at that address.

Police arrested a 19-year-old woman from Venus Bay, a 16-year-old boy from Warragul and two 15-year-old boys from Warragul.

The woman was charged and bailed to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court at a later date.

The three boys were charged and bailed to appear at a Children's Court at a later date.