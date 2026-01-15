Young talent shines in "Aladdin Kids"

Leading the young performers in "Aladdin Kids" are the Warragul Youth Theatre youth production team (from left) director Holly Davidson, assistant director Kaelan Lowe, choreographer Paige Fallon, assistant director Aisha Smith and musical director George Pergl-Tormai.

Prepare for an adventure with Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, the Genie and all their friends when Warragul Youth Theatre present a kid-sized production of the Disney classic "Aladdin" at Drouin Secondary College this weekend.

Similar to the "Dare to Dream Jr" production last year, "Aladdin Kids" will all come together in just one week.

The young cast, all aged under 11-years-old, began their intensive rehearsal week yesterday and have until Friday to learn their blocking, choreography and songs. The group will then perform a morning and afternoon performance on Saturday at the Drouin Secondary College auditorium.

Leading the cast is a youth production team made up of senior Warragul Youth Theatre (WYT) performers.

Showing their dedication to the youth theatre group and acknowledging "the world that gave so much to (them)", Holly Davidson, Kaelan Lowe, Paige Fallon, George Pergl-Tormai and Aisha Smith were looking forward to supporting the next generation of performers.

Director Holly Davidson and assistant director Kaelan Lowe said audiences could expect the story of Aladdin that they know and love, just condensed for a younger cast.

"It keeps all the important things in the storyline and also adds in some extra characters to give more kids opportunities (on stage)," Holly explained.

"It takes the complexities of a full show and compresses it down into a bite-sized show for kids under 11-years-old," Kaelan added.

Holly and Kaelan said their vision for "Aladdin Kids" was to create a space where young cast members could experience being on stage in larger roles.

"Sometimes when you're younger, you don't always get the chance to be in a bigger show because it may lean towards the older kids," Holly explained.

"It's about giving them a taste of what they could be doing with Warragul Youth Theatre in a year, two years' time, when they can do the big shows," Kaelan added.

Choreographer Paige Fallon said she'd designed the "Aladdin Kids" choreography to be accessible for all cast members, regardless of their experience.

"Because it's a younger age group, (the choreography is) very action based, based off the lyrics and the timing in the song, which will help them learn the lyrics and the song as well," Paige said.

Drawing from her previous experience choregraphing WYT's "Dare to Dream Jr", Paige said she wanted to teach the cast, and remind herself, that shows weren't about achieving perfection.

"I've learnt that it's not all about perfection, especially in these show environments," she said.

"And, I really want to teach them that so they can enjoy it more and make it their own, rather than it all being perfect and uniform."

Audiences can expect most of the classic songs they know and love from the Disney musical, including "Arabian Nights", "Prince Ali", "Friend Like Me" and "A Whole New World".

Musical director George Pergl-Tormai and assistant musical director Aisha Smith said their goal for the show was to help the cast feel excited about singing and performing.

"It's really hard to put yourself out there, and it's really vulnerable going on a stage and singing. I know that when I was that young, I would never have done something like this," George said.

"I just really want to give them all the support and the push that they need to put themselves out there, and I hope that they all become more confident."

"I really hope that we can give them the support to make them feel good about their singing, so they feel more confident and they (audition) for more things because they see that they can do it instead of thinking that it's too hard," Aisha added.

As well as providing younger performers a chance to shine on stage, "Aladdin Kids" has provided the youth production team a chance to learn more about the process of running and creating a show.

Holly and Kaelan hoped being on the production team would help expand their skills in looking at a show holistically.

"This is my first time being in the director role, I really want to learn more about (directing) because I've only ever really thought in one specific area (of theatre)," Holly said.

"I want to learn more behind the scenes things like putting costumes together, designing a set," Kaelan added.

"I just want to take everything and see how it all clicks together."

The youth production team encouraged anyone who enjoys theatre to come to the performances and support Gippsland's young talent.

"Obviously it's the show in a week; it's not going to be Broadway perfect," Kaelan said. "But, it's going to be a bunch of kids doing what they love."

"I think it's a really good way to appreciate the talent that the kids in Gippsland have and that we need to be fostering and encouraging for the next generation."

WYT's production of "Aladdin Kids" will be held at the Drouin Secondary College auditorium on Saturday at 11am and 1pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://wyt-aladdin-kids.raiselysite.com