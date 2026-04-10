Friday, 10 April 2026
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Yarragon land rezoning questioned

A proposal to rezone residential land into commercial land in Yarragon has locals questioning the validity, reasoning and motive of the move by Baw Baw Shire Council.

Courtney O'Brien profile image
by Courtney O'Brien
Published
Yarragon land rezoning questioned
Underutilized commercial land already exists in Yarragon, offering more feasible and sufficient opportunities for development in the short to medium term.
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