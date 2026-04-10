News Yarragon land rezoning questioned A proposal to rezone residential land into commercial land in Yarragon has locals questioning the validity, reasoning and motive of the move by Baw Baw Shire Council. by Courtney O'Brien Published April 10, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Underutilized commercial land already exists in Yarragon, offering more feasible and sufficient opportunities for development in the short to medium term. Updated April 10, 2026 3:00 pm | 2 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!