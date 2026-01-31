Words collapsing into art

Artists Sue Acheson and Russell Lilford will bring their latest art project "Words Collapsing" to life at the Warragul library next week.

Acting out their frustrations, Sue and Russell will perform a painting using the medium of words.

The artwork will comprise of words layered on top of each other, in many different mediums, sizes, shapes, styles and colours.

Based on their ongoing theme of #toomanywords, it will create a visual representation of the fact there are too many words in the world and not enough action.

Random words will be painted onto a five metre sheet of paper, forming a semi-coherent picture of the world. What matters to the individual, has no resonance to another, until the complete work is in view.

Working in front of an audience, words are presented to the artists to be used or abused by them when the time is right.

It will create a reflection on power, politics and the manipulation of language for gain.

The mediums will differ and the colours will speak for themselves.

From Monday to Friday next week, Sue and Russell will create the artwork based purely on the words within the library - and community members can contribute some of those words if they choose.

Words Collapsing is an opportunity to see art in its rawest state on Monday and return on Friday to see the completed piece.