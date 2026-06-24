Wet and wild win for Dusties

Warragul Industrials put aside some truly torrid conditions to secure a comfortable win away from home over Tyabb on Saturday evening.

The Dusties proved to be too strong throughout the night, playing through the heavy rain to prevail 10.12 (72) to 1.1 (7).

The evening match was played after the MPFNL men's game which guaranteed a large crowd for the women's game. Unfortunately, the rain started falling as the two teams ran out. The rain radar before the game showed a heavy band of rain approaching.

Jaz Middleton was making her senior debut after great form in the reserves through the year.

The visitors began well and despite the rain were showing show clean ball movement and lowering their eyes when moving the ball forward.

The focus for the team before the game was to take the game on and this was certainly being shown by all lines early in the game.

The Dusties went into the first break with a three-goal lead, which given the conditions was a dominant quarter. The midfielders were outrunning their Tyabb opponents to help set up multiple scoring opportunities.

In the second quarter the rain began to get worse, creating scrappy conditions and lots of stoppages which slowed the ball movement.

It was tough contested football with the Dusties backs and midfield surging the ball forward at every opportunity.

Warragul Industrials went into the second half with a simplified game plan of just getting territory at every opportunity. This led to them kicking four goals in third quarter, including Tayla Hoiberg-Cox's first goal for the Dusties in her debut year after moving from Tasmania.

Unfortunately, the rain became torrential in the last quarter leaving parts of the ground underwater.

In the end it was a great result for the Dusties despite the challenging conditions. The win was certainly a team effort as all players made a contribution.

The senior side has five games before the finals with next weekend being another road trip to the Peninsula to take on Bonbeach. The team will be looking to maintain their momentum and keep their unbeaten record.

Reserves

The Dusties reserves produced another polished performance on Saturday afternoon, overcoming a determined Tyabb outfit to record a convincing victory 14.13 (97) to 1.0 (6) in what was remarkably the first match in almost two hours played without rain.

Tyabb came out with plenty of energy and made life difficult for the visitors in the opening quarter.

Their pressure around the contest restricted the Dusties' trademark run-and-carry game, while some wayward kicking in front of goal prevented the Dusties from making the most of their opportunities.

After the quarter time break, however, the visitors found another gear.

Led by the outstanding midfield work of Carlee Maher, Phoebe Giacco, Michaela Williams, Zoe Allen, Lilly Baldwin and Emmerson Taylor, the Dusties began to dominate possession.

Precision kicking, quick ball movement and relentless run from the midfield broke the game wide open as the team transitioned the football with confidence and purpose.

The Dusties' attacking flair was on full display from the second quarter onwards, piling on an impressive five to six goals in each remaining term.

Their ability to spread from the contest, link up through the middle of the ground and finish accurately in front of goal proved too much for an improving Tyabb side.

Despite the final margin, credit must go to Tyabb, who never stopped competing and continue to show encouraging signs of development.

The victory was another excellent team performance from the Dusties, with contributions right across the ground.

The side's willingness to support one another, combined with disciplined ball movement and selfless football, ensured they ran out comfortable winners and continued their strong form heading into the latter stages of the season.