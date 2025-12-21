Arts and Culture WAU celebrate five years Warragul Acoustic Unplugged celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with a special musical program and celebratory dinner and cake at the Warragul Senior Citizen's Centre. by Bonnie Collings Published December 21, 2025 Link copied! Copy failed! Warragul Acoustic Unplugged founding members Steve Dyson, Ian Ferris and Bill DePiazza prepare to cut the special five-year anniversary cake. Photographs by BRUCE LANGDON Updated December 21, 2025 3:00 pm | 2 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!