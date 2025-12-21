Sunday, 21 December 2025
Arts and Culture

WAU celebrate five years

Warragul Acoustic Unplugged celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with a special musical program and celebratory dinner and cake at the Warragul Senior Citizen's Centre.

Bonnie Collings profile image
by Bonnie Collings
Published
Warragul Acoustic Unplugged founding members Steve Dyson, Ian Ferris and Bill DePiazza prepare to cut the special five-year anniversary cake. Photographs by BRUCE LANGDON
Updated

